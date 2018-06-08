Stoinis, Agar lead Australia to win over Sussex

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A century by Marcus Stoinis and a three-wicket haul by Ashton Agar helped Australia beat Sussex by 57 runs in their tour match on Thursday.

Sussex, fielding first, restricted the visitors to 277/9 in their alotted 50 overs.

Marcus Stoinis made 110 runs while Aaron Finch contributed 78 runs with the blade. Ashton Agar and Adam Tye scored 21 and 13 runs respectively for the side.

Jofra Archer picked three wickets while Danny Briggs and Luke Wells dismissed two Australian batsmen.

Sussex were dismissed for 220 runs. Philip Salt contributed 62 runs while Laurie Evans and Harry Finch scored 57 and 45 runs for their team.

Ashton Agar grabbed three wickets for Australia while Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye and Marcus Stoinis took a wicket each as well.

 
 
 

