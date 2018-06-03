Sri Lanka down Bangladesh in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat.

Bangladesh were back in the pavilion for 63 runs in 19.3 runs.

Ayasha Rahman made 11 runs for her team while Rumana Ahmed and Nigar Sultana scored 10 runs each for the team.

Sugandika Kumari grabbed three wickets for Sri Lanka. Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera dismissed two Bangladesh batswomen in the match.

Sri Lanka reached the target of 64 runs in 14.3 overs as Nipuni Hansika made 23 runs and Yasoda Mendis scored 20 runs.

Khadija Tul Kubra took three wickets in the match.

Published in Cricket, SPORTS

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

See Also

India hammer Malaysia by 142 runs in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

June 3, 2018 10:42 pm

England hammer Pakistan to win 2nd Test and square series

June 3, 2018 8:36 pm

England 363 all out in 2nd Test, lead Pakistan by 189 runs

June 3, 2018 5:04 pm

Pakistan beat Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2018

June 3, 2018 2:46 pm

Arthur criticizes Pakistan for scoring ‘substandard’ first innings total

June 3, 2018 2:20 pm

Rabada wins South Africa’s top player prize

June 3, 2018 12:34 pm

 

Full Programs

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.