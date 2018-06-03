Sri Lanka down Bangladesh in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat.

Bangladesh were back in the pavilion for 63 runs in 19.3 runs.

Ayasha Rahman made 11 runs for her team while Rumana Ahmed and Nigar Sultana scored 10 runs each for the team.

Sugandika Kumari grabbed three wickets for Sri Lanka. Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera dismissed two Bangladesh batswomen in the match.

Sri Lanka reached the target of 64 runs in 14.3 overs as Nipuni Hansika made 23 runs and Yasoda Mendis scored 20 runs.

Khadija Tul Kubra took three wickets in the match.

Story first published: 3rd June 2018