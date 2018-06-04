Sri Lanka defeat Malaysia by 90 runs in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Sri Lanka defeated Malaysia by 90 runs in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup fixture at Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Malaysia won the toss and chose to field.

Sri Lanka scored 136/3 in their 20 overs as Yasoda Mendis made 36 runs from 29 balls with four boundaries and a six to her name. Hasini Perera made 32 runs from 27 deliveries after hitting four boundaries.

Anushka Sanjeewani and Nipuni Hansika made 26 and 20 runs for their side respectively.

Ainna Hamizah Hashim and Sasha Azmi grabbed a wicket each for the hosts.

Malaysia managed 46/7 in their 20 overs as Christina Baret scored 14 runs and Mahirah Izzat Ismail scored 10 runs for the team.

Nilakshi de Silva took three wickets for Sri Lanka while Shashikala Siriwardene dismissed two Malaysian batswomen. Oshadi Ranasinghe got one wicket.

Nilakshi de Silva was named Player of the Match.