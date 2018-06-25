Shoaib Malik wants to win ODI world cup before retirement

June 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shoaib Malik said that he wants to win the world cup before his retirement from the ODI cricket.

Malik, who was the member of Pakistan’s T20 and Champions Trophy winning teams, said the 2019 world cup would be his last mega cricket event.

However, the all-rounder said he would continue to play T20 cricket.

Shoaib Malik had already announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2015. “I have no regrets on taking early retirement from Test cricket.”

“The young players in the test team are performing well,” he said, adding that they could win any big event for the country.

“You have to inform the anti-corruption unit and not the world, if you are offered something by the fixers,” Malik said, saying that he was also approached by the fixers and he immediately informed the board.

He was commenting on Umar Akmal's recent interview with SAMAA TV.

Also read: I get offers to fix matches every time I play against India, says Umar Akmal

"They offered me $0.2 million to leave two balls in the cricket World Cup," Umar Akmal told SAMAA in an exclusive interview. "An offer was also made in the 2015 edition of the tournament as well."

Mr. Malik said he is supporting Brazil in the football world cup because many star players are playing in the team.
 
 
 

