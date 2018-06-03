Shaniera posts heartfelt tweet on Wasim Akram’s birthday

Shaniera Akram posted a heartfelt tweet on her husband Wasim Akram’s 52nd birthday on Sunday.

“I want to wish my husband of almost 5 wonderful years a very Happy Birthday,” she tweeted. “You have always been a shining star with a brightness that can light up the whole world, especially mine.”

“May Almighty Allah shower his blesssings upon you for now and for always.”

The Pakistani left arm bowler turned 52 on Sunday. Cricketers from across the world sent their wishes to the legendary cricketer via tweets.

One of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers in history

A record 916 international wickets for Pakistan

6,615 runs in international cricket

A world cup winner

One of the most successful captains of Pakistan

Happy Birthday @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/DetaqV1bNg — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2018

414 Test wickets

502 ODI wickets Happy birthday to Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker, @wasimakramlive! pic.twitter.com/qIYKFncNrx — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2018

While Pakistan’s misery continued onfield the press box celebrated @wasimakramlive birthday! Lots of 🎂 A very happy birthday to a living legend..#ENGvPak pic.twitter.com/V7Vr3rDFnN — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 3, 2018

🎂 Happy Birthday to one of the finest bowlers to have ever graced the game. 🔥 @wasimakramlive 👏#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/3ZMPDh1xI3 — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 3, 2018

Happy birthday @wasimakramlive Bhai…May you live long, Happy and Healthy.. — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 3, 2018

Happiest birthday to the legend @wasimakramlive who spread a new magic to cricket, blessed to grew up watching you bowl May you have a successful life ahead as well Best wishes on your big day wasim bhai 🎂 #HBDWasimAkram pic.twitter.com/lpWv5kNMtO — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 3, 2018

#HappyBirthdayWasim

To the legend @wasimakram ,

not only have you been a Mentor to me but you have guided me throughout my career, which I will value til the end.

You’re an inspiration to us all.

Keep rocking ‘sultan’. pic.twitter.com/NCJ1bKlxcQ — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 3, 2018

happy birthday @wasimakramlive a true ambassador of Pakistan and cricket .you are my inspiration .may Allah keep blessing you iA — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) June 3, 2018

#Happybirthday legend @WasimAkramlive bhai it was an honour to work alongside and blessing that had to never bat against you. Live long, stay healthy. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 3, 2018

Happy birthday @wasimakramlive ..my childhood hero and inspiration.may u live long and Allah bless you with more happiness,success in life — sohail tanveer (@sohailmalik614) June 3, 2018

Happy Birthday to @wasimakramlive bhai. Still remember my first camp with the Sultan and then three amazing years in PSL. Keep rocking Wasim bhai. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/c6aZ2XaBHW — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) June 3, 2018

Happy birthday to the greatest fast bowler ever @wasimakramlive. Thank you for teaching me importance of fitness bhai. Those two season at @IsbUnited i learnt a lot — Hussain Tallat (@HussainTallat12) June 3, 2018

Happy birthday legend @wasimakramlive

You are our national hero. An inspiration for all youth. May you have a wonderful one And may Allah bless you with the best in life. pic.twitter.com/P904S63vOp — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) June 3, 2018

Most wonderful bowler,The magician when it comes to bowling,Wishing @wasimakramlive bhai to stay forever Young on his birthday #birthday — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 3, 2018

Happy birthday @wasimakramlive 🎂🍰🎂🍰🎂

Have a super year ahead champion! #GOAT — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2018

Happy birthday @wasimakramlive the finest bowler Pakistan ever produced!! Dinner at okra due Wasim bhai!!! — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 3, 2018

To me he is THE GREATEST bowler ever. Happy birthday to @wasimakramlive one of the legends of Pakistan cricket & the man who gave us so many memorable moments growing up. May you continue to be successful. #HBDWasimAkram #cricket — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) June 3, 2018

Story first published: 3rd June 2018