Shaniera posts heartfelt tweet on Wasim Akram’s birthday

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Shaniera Akram posted a heartfelt tweet on her husband Wasim Akram’s 52nd birthday on Sunday.

“I want to wish my husband of almost 5 wonderful years a very Happy Birthday,” she tweeted. “You have always been a shining star with a brightness that can light up the whole world, especially mine.”

“May Almighty Allah shower his blesssings upon you for now and for always.”

The Pakistani left arm bowler turned 52 on Sunday. Cricketers from across the world sent their wishes to the legendary cricketer via tweets.

