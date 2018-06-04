Poland’s Kwiatowski leads Criterium du Dauphine cycle race

Kwiatkowski completed the prologue in seven minutes 25 seconds in Valence.He outpaced Jos van Emden of Netherlands and Gianni Moscon of Italy by one and three seconds respectively.Geraint Thomas of Britain, who was seemingly headed for the win, crashed and ended up 21 seconds off the pace.Romain Bardet of France lost 23 seconds while Vincenzo Nibali of Italy finished 24 seconds behind Kwiatkowski.