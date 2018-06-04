Pakistan’s Arthur ready to dish out ‘hidings’ after England defeat

June 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan will have some tough discussions after their crushing defeat by England in the second test at Headingley on Sunday, head coach Mickey Arthur has said.

Pakistan started the two-match test series with a commanding win over England at Lord’s but the hosts dismantled Arthur’sside in the second test, winning by an innings and 55 runs.

Despite the rout, Arthur was confident that his youthful Pakistan team would come back stronger.

“It was a poor display from us coming off such a high at Lord’s as we are all about getting our consistency right and trying to play in the right style,” Arthur told Sky Sports.

“We’ll talk about it, we’ll have a hard discussion – we need to dish out a couple of hidings! But they are gutted and if they learn from this, hopefully they can grow and grow quicker.”

Pakistan, who beat Ireland in a test last month, will conclude their tour with two Twenty20 internationals against Scotland on June 12 and 13. – Reuters

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan depart for taking part in Hockey Champions Trophy

June 4, 2018 2:45 pm

Haris Sohail replaces Babar Azam for Scotland T20 series

June 4, 2018 1:55 pm

Miandad criticizes ‘irresponsible’ Pakistan for Headingley defeat

June 4, 2018 1:16 pm

Sarfraz proud of England draw despite Headingley hammering

June 4, 2018 11:20 am

Success or failure in getting batsmen out is ‘part of the game’: Abbas

June 4, 2018 11:14 am

Bangladesh defeat Pakistan in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

June 4, 2018 10:14 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.