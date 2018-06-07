Pakistani cricketers depart for Scotland T20 series

Six players of the Pakistani cricket team left for Scotland to take part in the two-match Twenty20 series.

Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Nawaz departed for Scotland from Lahore Airport.

Most of the players, named in the 15-member squad for the Twenty20 series, are already in England.

The two-match series is scheduled to kick-off on June 12. The second and final match will be played the very next day.

Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Scotland on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Babar Azam, who suffered an injury during the Lord’s Test against England, has been replaced by Haris Sohail.

Haris Sohail has represented Pakistan in seven T20 Internationals and scored 74 runs with an average of 18.50 and 30 being his highest score.

Squad: