Pakistan to play against Scotland in first T20

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

Pakistan will take on Scotland in the first Twenty20 at Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 8:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Scotland are heading into the Twenty20 series with a morale-boosting six-run win over England.

Pakistan, on the other hand, drew the Test series against England.

The green shirts have replaced Babar Azam with Haris Sohail. Azam had suffered an arm injury during the Test series at Lord’s.

Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Nawaz have been included in the squad against Scotland.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Bangladesh announce cash rewards for team after Asia Cup win

June 12, 2018 2:14 pm

Pakistan team return home after Women’s Asia Cup

June 12, 2018 2:14 pm

Teenage Afghan googly wizard wows cricketing world

June 11, 2018 8:42 pm

Pakistan Eurobonds fall after rupee slump

June 11, 2018 8:20 pm

Dr Farooq Sattar to launch ‘Southern Sindh Province Movement’

June 11, 2018 6:53 pm

Rupee at all-time low

June 11, 2018 4:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.