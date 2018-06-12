Pakistan to play against Scotland in first T20

Pakistan will take on Scotland in the first Twenty20 at Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 8:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Scotland are heading into the Twenty20 series with a morale-boosting six-run win over England.

Pakistan, on the other hand, drew the Test series against England.

The green shirts have replaced Babar Azam with Haris Sohail. Azam had suffered an arm injury during the Test series at Lord’s.

Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Nawaz have been included in the squad against Scotland.