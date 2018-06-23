Pakistan to face arch rivals India in Hockey Champions Trophy opener

June 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan will take on India in the opening match of the Hockey Champions Trophy on Saturday in the Dutch city of Braga.

The match will begin at 5pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan’s captain Rizwan Sr, before leaving for the Netherlands seemed optimistic for the tournament.

“It is the wish of every Pakistani that we emerge victorious against India,” he said. “I am very satisfied with the way the boys have trained for the tournament,” he added.

“Everyone, be it the seniors or the juniors, have trained like it’s a do-or-die situation.”

Team manager Hasan Sardar said that they will play attacking hockey against India and have relied on their fitness.

 
 
 

