Pakistan take on India in Hockey Champions Trophy opener

June 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan will kick off its Hockey Champions Trophy (HCT) campaign against arch rivals India in the Dutch city of Breda on Saturday.

Six teams namely Pakistan, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India and Netherlands are taking part in the competitions.

Hosts Netherlands will take on Argentina and Australia will face Belgium tomorrow.

Pakistan’s captain Rizwan Sr, before leaving for the Netherlands, seemed energetic.

“It is the wish of every Pakistani that we emerge victorious against India,” he said. “I am very satisfied with the way the boys have trained for the tournament,” he added.

“Everyone, be it the seniors or the juniors, have trained like it’s a do-or-die situation.”

Team manager Hasan Sardar expressed his optimism on beating India in the prestigious tournament.

“We will play attacking hockey against India and we have relied on our fitness.”

 
 
 

See Also

Mohammad Amir may miss Zimbabwe tour

June 22, 2018 1:44 pm

Argentina’s loss to Croatia leaves Lyari fans heartbroken

June 22, 2018 12:00 pm

Argentina face criticism on social media over Croatia loss

June 22, 2018 11:29 am

Wajood – A trip back in time for Jawed Sheikh

June 22, 2018 11:23 am

Five things we learned from Croatia’s 3-0 rout of Argentina

June 22, 2018 10:51 am

Argentina fans weep as World Cup dream fades

June 22, 2018 10:07 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.