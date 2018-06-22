Pakistan take on India in Hockey Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan will kick off its Hockey Champions Trophy (HCT) campaign against arch rivals India in the Dutch city of Breda on Saturday.

Six teams namely Pakistan, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India and Netherlands are taking part in the competitions.

Hosts Netherlands will take on Argentina and Australia will face Belgium tomorrow.

Pakistan’s captain Rizwan Sr, before leaving for the Netherlands, seemed energetic.

“It is the wish of every Pakistani that we emerge victorious against India,” he said. “I am very satisfied with the way the boys have trained for the tournament,” he added.

“Everyone, be it the seniors or the juniors, have trained like it’s a do-or-die situation.”

Team manager Hasan Sardar expressed his optimism on beating India in the prestigious tournament.

“We will play attacking hockey against India and we have relied on our fitness.”