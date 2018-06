Pakistan name squads for Zimbabwe T20 tri-series, ODIs

Pakistan on Friday named separate squads for the Twenty20 tri-series and a five-match one-day international series to be played in Zimbabwe next month.

Australia will be the third team in the Twenty20 tri-series starting July 1.

Squad (Twenty20): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.

Squad (ODI): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Baber Azam (subject to fitn6ess), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail. – AFP