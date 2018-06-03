Pakistan beat Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2018

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan defeated Thailand by eight wickets in the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup fixture at Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand won the toss and chose to bat.

The side could manage just 68 runs on the scoreboard as only two of their players could score in double figures.

Captain Sornnarin Tippoch and Nattakan Chantam made 17 runs each for the side.

Sana Mir grabbed two wickets for Pakistan while Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz dismissed one Thailand batswoman each.

Pakistan chased the target of 79 runs in 13.1 overs.

Nahida Khan remained not out at 38 runs from 41 balls which included five boundaries. Javeria Khan played an unbeaten knock of 18 runs with two fours to his name.

Tippoch and Nattaya Boochatham grabbed one wicket each for Thailand.

Published in Cricket, SPORTS

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

See Also

Arthur criticizes Pakistan for scoring ‘substandard’ first innings total

June 3, 2018 2:20 pm

Vaughan warns Broad ‘you haven’t won yet’

June 3, 2018 1:47 pm

Rabada wins South Africa’s top player prize

June 3, 2018 12:34 pm

Caretaker PM Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk visits Swat

June 3, 2018 12:06 pm

I’ve joined PTI, not Fawad Chaudhry: Zulfiqar Khosa

June 3, 2018 12:08 am

Bess guides England into the lead against Pakistan despite Root loss

June 2, 2018 11:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.