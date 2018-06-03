Pakistan beat Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan defeated Thailand by eight wickets in the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup fixture at Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand won the toss and chose to bat.

The side could manage just 68 runs on the scoreboard as only two of their players could score in double figures.

Captain Sornnarin Tippoch and Nattakan Chantam made 17 runs each for the side.

Sana Mir grabbed two wickets for Pakistan while Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz dismissed one Thailand batswoman each.

Pakistan chased the target of 79 runs in 13.1 overs.

Nahida Khan remained not out at 38 runs from 41 balls which included five boundaries. Javeria Khan played an unbeaten knock of 18 runs with two fours to his name.

Tippoch and Nattaya Boochatham grabbed one wicket each for Thailand.

Story first published: 3rd June 2018