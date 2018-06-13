Pakistan eye clean sweep over minnows Scotland

June 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan will be playing the second Twenty20 International at Edinburgh on Wednesday with its eyes set on a whitewash over minnows Scotland.

The second and final game of the two-match series will begin at 8:00pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan won the first match of the two-game series by a comfortable margin of 48 runs thanks to Sarfraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

The Pakistani skipper led from the front as he played his career best knock of 89 runs from 49 deliveries, which included 10 fours and three sixes.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan ended up with figures of two for 25 in four overs.

 
 
 

