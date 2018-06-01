Pakistan elect to bat against England at Headingley

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against England at Leeds on Friday.

Usman Salahuddin will be making his Test debut as Babar Azam has been ruled out due to an injury.

‘My goal isn’t just to play one Test and relax’ – Usman Salahuddin is dreaming of a long Pakistan career with the 27-year-old set to make his Test debut today at Headingley.https://t.co/2m5CHNyP5i pic.twitter.com/7DBhfp1ZFK — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2018

England’s Sam Curran has received his Test cap. Ben Stokes has been dropped from playing XI.

Mohammad Amir claimed that bowling Pakistan to a Test series win in England would be “the best memory” of his life.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0. They can snatch the fifth position from England if they whitewash the hosts on their own ground.

The visitors have defeated the hosts twice at Leeds.

England, on the other hand, have lost six out of their previous nine games on this ground.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wicket keeper), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Story first published: 1st June 2018