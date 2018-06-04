Pakistan depart for taking part in Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan, India, Australia, Belgium, Argentina and hosts Netherlands are taking part in the tournament.The green shirts will play begin its campaign against arch-rivals India on June 23.Team captain Rizwan Sr. seemed energetic before the team's departure."It is the wish of every Pakistani that we emerge victorious over India," he said while speaking to media. "I am very satisfied with the way the boys have practised.""Everyone, whether it be the seniors or the juniors, have trained like its a do-or-die situation."Team manager Hasan Sardar expressed his optimism on beating India in the prestigious tournament."We will play attacking hockey against India and we have relied on fitness."