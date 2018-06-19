Pakistan climb to fifth position in ODI rankings

Pakistan moved to fifth position in the ICC one-day rankings following a poor show by Australia in the ongoing ODI rankings against England.

The green shirts climbed to the fifth spot following Australia’s successive defeats to England in the ongoing ODI series.

England took the lead in the five-match ODI series as they won the opening fixture at Lord’s by three wickets. The hosts then made it 2-0 with a comfortable 38-run win at Cardiff.

Australia stand at sixth position on the rankings for the first time since 1984.

England top the ODI rankings followed by India and South Africa on second and third position respectively. New Zealand is at fourth place while Pakistan and Australia are placed on fifth and sixth places.

Bangladesh take the seventh position while Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan are at eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively.