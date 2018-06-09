New Zealand women post new ODI all-time record 490-4 in Ireland rout

New Zealand’s women’s team posted the highest score in any one-day international when they made a mammoth 490 for four against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, winning by a colossal 346 runs.

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, one of the world’s leading female cricketers, won the toss and promptly led from the front with an innings of 151, as well as sharing in a first-wicket stand of 172 at the YMCA club ground.

Madeline Green made a century as well, her innings of 121 helping New Zealand break their own 21-year-old record women’s ODI total of 455 for five, also made in 50 overs, against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997.

Ireland are one of the weaker teams in the women’s game and their inexperienced attack had a hard time on Friday.

Teenage leg-spinner Cara Murray set another unwanted record by conceding 119 runs — the most by any bowler, male or female, in an ODI — during her maximum 10 overs.

The 17-year-old did, however, take two wickets — including that of Bates, whom she had stumped to end a 94-ball innings featuring 24 fours and two sixes.

Ireland, with Isobel Joyce unable to bat after suffering a head injury while fielding, managed just 144 for nine in reply, with New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek taking career-best figures of four for 17.

The highest total in any men’s one-day international is England’s 444 for three against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in 2016.

And the highest score in any senior limited overs or List A match remains Surrey’s 496 for four against Gloucestershire at The Oval in 2007, an innings that featured Ali Brown’s 176. – AFP