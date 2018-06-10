Mitrovic stars as Serbia rout Bolivia in friendly

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat-trick as Serbia hammered Bolivia by 5-1 in an international friendly on Saturday.

Mitrovic gave Serbia an early lead in the fourth minute and Adem Ljajic made it 2-0 for the team in the 19th minute.

Mitrovic made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute and Branislav Ivanovic netted Serbia’s fourth goal in the 42nd minute.

The Serbians took their feet off the gas early in the second half and Bolivia quickly took advantage as Jhasmani Campos poked the ball past goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic after a fine solo run in the 48th minute.

Mitrovic netted completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute.

Serbia face Costa Rica on June 17 before taking on Switzerland on June 22. They take on Brazil on June 27. – Reuters