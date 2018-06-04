Miandad criticizes ‘irresponsible’ Pakistan for Headingley defeat

June 4, 2018
Pakistani legend cricketer Javed Miandad said that Pakistan lost the Headingley Test to England because of their mistakes.

“They played unnecessary shots,” Miandad said while speaking in Samaa TV program Sports Action. “Not a single Pakistani player tried to stay on the crease.”

“The players had no objective as to how the game should be taken forward.”

He said that the team did not think that they should stay on the crease so that time passes and the match could have been possibly saved by the rain.

The legendary cricketer said that batting is equally important than bowling because a team needs to score runs on the board.

“Pakistan has enough bowling attack which can win matches everytime,” he said.
 
 
 

