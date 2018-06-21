Miandad criticises Shehzad for failing dope test

The former cricketer, in an interview to SAMAA TV, said that they team does not comprise of Under-19 and Under-15 cricketers that don't know what medicines they are taking."They have been playing cricket from the start and they are senior players," he said.Miandad stressed the fact that cricketers should consult with their doctors before taking medicines."Sometimes players make mistakes but they are informed by the cricket board about the medicines," he added."The doctors can only come to know about the chemicals in the mixture after testing and reading the report of the medicines."Shehzad’s dope test was conducted during a recent domestic match.He could face a three-month ban for violating anti-doping laws. However, he reserves the right to appeal and ask for a second dope test.