Lorenzo wins Italian MotoGP as Marquez crashes

Andrea Dovizioso came second while Valentino Rossi finished third.Lorenzo led the pack after moving in front of the grid on the first turn. He stayed in front throughout the entire race.Dovizioso passed Rossi on lap seven, with the Yamaha rider coming back strongly in the closing laps and finishing just 0.259 behind.Marquez but lost control of his bike and went sliding down the gavel. He managed to finish on 16th of 17 still running.