India qualify for Women’s T20 Asia Cup final by defeating Pakistan

Defending champions India qualified for the final of the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup final as they defeated arch rivals Pakistan by seven wickets on Saturday.

Pakistan, batting first, could only manage 72/7 in their 20 overs with two of its batswomen scoring in double figures. Sana Mir made 20 runs while Nahida Khan contributed 18 runs for the team.

Ekta Bisht grabbed three wickets for India while Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma all dismissed one Pakistani player each.

India slumped to 5/2 as they lost the wickets of Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma early but Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur made sure the team goes over the line.

Anam Amin finished with two wickets while Nashra Sandhu took one wicket in the match.

Pakistan can still qualify for the final depending on the result of Bangladesh – Malaysia fixture.