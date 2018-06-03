India hammer Malaysia by 142 runs in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Mithali Raj struck an unbeaten half century as defending champions India pummeled hosts Malaysia by 142 runs in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday.

India chose to bat in the match.

The side managed 169/3 in their 20 overs as Raj scored 97 runs from 69 balls with the 13 boundaries and a six to her name.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 32 runs with the bat while Deepti Sharma scored 18 runs.

Ainna Hamizah Hashim and Noor Hayati Zakaria took one wicket each for the hosts.

Malaysia were all over the place with the bat as they were bowled out for 27 runs in 13.4 overs. Not a single batswoman managed to score in double figures.

Sasha Azmi made nine runs while skipper Winifred Duraisingam scored five runs for the team.

Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of the bowlers for India as she took three wickets while Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav grabbed two wickets each.

