India dominate Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Thailand went down to India by 66 runs in the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The defending champions, being invited to bat, made 132/4 in their 20 overs.

Mona Meshram was the top scorer for the team as she made 32 runs from 45 balls with the help of two boundaries. Smriti Mandhana contributed 29 runs from 22 balls after hitting a four and two sixes.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Anuja Patil made 27 and 22 runs respectively for India.

Wongpaka Liengprasert dismissed two Indian batswomen while Nattaya Boochatham and Ratanaporn Padunglerd took a wicket each.

Thailand could only manage 66/8 in their 20 overs. Nattaya Boochatham made 21 runs from 40 balls while Naruemol Chaiwai and Chanida Sutthiruang contributed 14 and 12 runs respectively for the team.

Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed three wickets in the match while Deepti Sharm sent two Thailand batswomen batswomen back to the pavilion. Poonam Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar took a wicket each as well.