India defeat Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, batting first, made 107/7 in their 20 overs.

Hasini Parera scored 46 runs from 43 balls after hitting four boundaries. Yasoda Mendis contributed 27 runs with the blade.

Ekta Bisht grabbed two wickets for India while Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Anuja Patil dismissed one Sri Lankan batswoman each.

India reached the target of 108 runs in 18.5 overs with three wickets to spare. Veda Krishnamurthy scored 29 runs from 23 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj scored 24 and 23 runs respectively for the team.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Nilakshi de Silva grabbed a wicket each for Sri Lanka.