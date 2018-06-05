Impey sprints to stage win as Kwiatkowski retains Dauphine lead

June 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

South Africa’s Daryl Impey won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in a sprint finish after 179 kilometres between Valence and Saint Just-Saint Rambert on Monday.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe and Italian Vincenzo Nibali tried their luck solo in the last hill shortly before the finish, but they were reined in and Mitchelton-Scott rier Impey was the strongest of a reduced bunch.

Alaphilippe took second place while Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

The Criterium du Dauphine is the main warm-up race for the July 7-29 Tour de France.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Rabada wins South Africa’s top player prize

June 3, 2018 12:34 pm

South Africa investigates $80 million bitcoin scam

May 26, 2018 10:20 pm

Warner wife miscarried after ball-tampering scandal

May 24, 2018 9:30 am

Two killed as MQM-Lyari gang rivalry reaches South Africa

May 7, 2018 10:53 pm

ICC test rankings: India stay at no.1, Bangladesh go above the Windies

May 1, 2018 6:13 pm

Schedule of Pakistan tour to South Africa announced

April 23, 2018 4:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.