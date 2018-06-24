Hockey Champions Trophy: India defeat Pakistan in opener

India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the opening game of the Hockey Champions Trophy.

Ramandeep Singh put his side ahead in the 26th minute and Dilpreet Singh doubled the lead for India in the 54th minute.

Mandeep Singh made it 3-0 in the 57th minute and Lalit Upadhyay netted the fourth goal in the 60th minute.

Poor start by the hosts

Hosts Netherlands got off to a losing start in the tournament as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina.

Netherlands opened the scoring in the match as Mirco Pruijser made it 1-0 in the 14th minute.

Gonzalo Peillat leveled the scoreline for Argentina in the 34th minute. Matias Paredes scored the winning goal for the South American country in the 60th minute.

Australia draw against Belgium

The see-saw game between Australia and Belgium ended in a 3-3 draw.

Cedric Charlier made it 1-0 for Belgium but Australia’s Trent Mitton and Lachlan scored a goal each in the 20th and 21st minute respectively.

Arthur de Sloover and Tom Boon of Belgium scored in 37th and 47th minute for the Belgian side.

Australia’s Jake Whetton made it equalized the scoreline in the 50th minute.