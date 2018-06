Haris Sohail replaces Babar Azam for Scotland T20 series

Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Scotland on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Babar Azam, who suffered an injury during the Lord’s Test against England, has been replaced by Haris Sohail.

Haris Sohail has represented Pakistan in seven T20 Internationals and scored 74 runs with an average of 18.50 and 30 being his highest score.

Squad: