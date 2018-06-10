Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open 2018

Romania’s Simona Halep came back from a set and a break down to defeat Sloane Stephens and win the French Open 2018.

She defeated Sloane Stephens of the United States by 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a hard fought contest to achieve her dream of winning a Grand Slam title.

She had lost all three of her previous major finals, including two in Paris.

“In the last game I felt like I could not breathe anymore,” said Halep. “Last year it was tough to talk because I lost this match.”

She is now the second Romanian to win a Grand Slam after Virginia Ruzici who won the 1978 French Open.

“But it’s emotional to be making this speech as a winner. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 14.”

Stephens was en route to lift a second Grand Slam trophy when as she was leading 6-3, 2-0, but the American 10th seed made blunders on which and Halep capitalised.

“It’s been amazing here for me,” said Stephens. “It’s not the trophy I wanted, but it’s still beautiful.”

The Romanian made only five unforced errors, breaking her major duck in style after two hours and three minutes.

The 26-year-old celebrated her victory in a way usually seen at Wimbledon, climbing into her box to greet friends and family.

“I tried to not do the same thing as last year. It’s a dream and it’s so special to do it here in Paris,” she said.

“When I was down a break in the second set I just tried to relax and enjoy the match.”

Halep enjoyed support from the crowd but the American was the better player in the baseline rallies and made an early breakthrough as two big forehands left the Romanian scrambling.

The rallies were brutal in the Paris heat, but Halep found herself in dire straits as Stephens moved 4-1 ahead.

Stephens availed her forehands to good effect as Halep struggled to make any inroads into her opponent’s serve.

She did manage to make Stephens serve for the set, though, and was stepping into the court with more authority, bringing up her first break point.

But Halep wasted the chance with her 10th unforced error and Stephens made her pay, drilling an backhand into the corner to wrap up the set after just 41 minutes.

It looked sure that Halep would lose a Grand Slam final in straight sets for the first time as Stephens took the first game of the second set on her fourth break point.

Halep digs deep

Suddenly Halep grabbed the momentum as she won 12 of 13 points and made it four games on the spin as the American played the ball into the net consecutively.

Stephens leveled the set at 4-4 thanks to the first ace of the match. However, Halep dug deep won the next two games, as Stephens fired a backhand wide on the first set point.

The American fell 2-0 down at the start of the third set.

The match was all but ended as Halep clinched the double break in game four after some magnificent defending in one of the points of the match.

Stephens managed to land a couple of late blows, but Halep confidently served it out, sealing victory on her first match point when her opponent netted a return.