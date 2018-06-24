I get offers to fix matches every time I play against India, says Umar Akmal

"They offered me $0.2 million to leave two balls in the cricket World Cup," he said in an interview with SAMAA TV. "An offer was also made in the 2015 edition of the tournament as well."The batsman went on to say that he has been made offers to fix matches whenever he steps on to the field against India."They come up to me and tell me that they will pay me if I miss or opt out of a game," he said."I told them that I am very dedicated to Pakistan and that they should not talk about such things with me," Akmal said.He claimed that he had repeatedly informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about the offers being made to him.