France draw against United States in friendly

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Paul Pogba put in an improved performance but France looked flat in a 1-1 World Cup warm-up draw against the United States in Lyon on Saturday.

Julian Green gave the US, who failed to make it to Russia, the lead on the stroke of half-time but teenage starlet Kylian Mbappe equalised for the hosts.

Pogba had been jeered a week ago in a 3-1 victory over Italy but it was his pass that teed up Mbappe to save face for the Euro 2016 finalists in a match they were expected to win.

With perhaps one eye on their opening World Cup clash against Australia, 2-1 winners over Hungary on June 16, France were pedestrian for long periods.

“We lacked a bit of juice. But we created enough chances to win,” said coach Didier Deschamps on TF1.

“But that’s the way it goes, against a young United States team that was very generous, who didn’t leave us a lot of space and tried to defend well.”

Crucially, though, Pogba battled hard defensively, took charge offensively and played some clever passes.

France will expect more of the same in Russia. – AFP

 
 
 

See Also

Australia edge past Hungary in exhibition game

June 10, 2018 2:46 pm

Denmark down Mexico 2-0 in friendly

June 10, 2018 12:35 pm

Aspas helps Spain defeat Tunisia in friendly match

June 10, 2018 12:29 pm

Mitrovic stars as Serbia rout Bolivia in friendly

June 10, 2018 11:28 am

Morocco defeat Estonia in international friendly

June 10, 2018 11:20 am

Poland draw against Chile in World Cup warmup

June 9, 2018 4:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.