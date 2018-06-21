Japanese, Senegalese football fans clean up stadiums after FIFA matches

The importance of cleanliness and hygiene cannot be ignored by any society.

Football fans of the Japanese and Senegalese teams were seen cleaning the stadiums after their respective matches came to an end.

Videos of the supporters, collecting trash from the stands, went viral on social media.

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/RiKovpfmoT — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2018

Japan made history as 1st Asian team to defeat a S. American team in #WorldCup. But what happened after is just as impressive. A friend sent me this video of Japanese fans cleaning the stadium after the game. They actually brought the blue trash bags with them. Class act. #COLJAP pic.twitter.com/uPL7XyxD8g — J.R. (@JRHDZV) June 19, 2018

The steps taken by the supporters of the two nations have earned a lot of praise from the international community.

Senegal kicked off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Poland while Japan overcame 10-man Colombia 2-1 in their fixture.