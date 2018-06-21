Japanese, Senegalese football fans clean up stadiums after FIFA matches

June 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Source: RT

The importance of cleanliness and hygiene cannot be ignored by any society. 

Football fans of the Japanese and Senegalese teams were seen cleaning the stadiums after their respective matches came to an end.
Videos of the supporters, collecting trash from the stands, went viral on social media.

The steps taken by the supporters of the two nations have earned a lot of praise from the international community.

Senegal kicked off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Poland while Japan overcame 10-man Colombia 2-1 in their fixture.

 
 
 

