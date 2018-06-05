Focusing on comeback to Twenty20, ODI: Irfan

June 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Pacer Mohammad Irfan has said that he is eyeing to make a return in the ODI and Twenty20 team.

The left-arm fast bowler, speaking to media, said that it is the biggest wish of a player to represent Pakistan.

“Our job is to perform on the field,” Irfan said while speaking to media. “Will be available for selection whenever the selectors think so.”

“I am much more fit and am concentrating on my bowling.”

Irfan said that he has not considered making a return to Test cricket as he has played only a handful of games in the longer format of the game.

 
 
 
 

See Also

Steve Smith ‘cried for four days’ after tampering scandal

June 5, 2018 11:54 am

Training camp for Women Intercollegiate Games 2018 underway

June 5, 2018 11:49 am

Sri Lanka defeat Malaysia by 90 runs in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

June 4, 2018 2:58 pm

Pakistan depart for taking part in Hockey Champions Trophy

June 4, 2018 2:45 pm

Haris Sohail replaces Babar Azam for Scotland T20 series

June 4, 2018 1:55 pm

Pakistan’s Arthur ready to dish out ‘hidings’ after England defeat

June 4, 2018 1:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.