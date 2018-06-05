Focusing on comeback to Twenty20, ODI: Irfan

The left-arm fast bowler, speaking to media, said that it is the biggest wish of a player to represent Pakistan.“Our job is to perform on the field,” Irfan said while speaking to media. “Will be available for selection whenever the selectors think so.”“I am much more fit and am concentrating on my bowling.”Irfan said that he has not considered making a return to Test cricket as he has played only a handful of games in the longer format of the game.