Five Pakistani cricketers who were suspended for doping

June 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

There is a long history of drug abuse in cricket and many cricketers, such as Shane Warne, Ian Botham and others, have been suspended for using drugs to enhance their skills.

Here are five Pakistani cricketers who were suspended by the ICC for using drugs.

  1. Shoaib Akhtar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned the “Rawalpindi Express” for two-years in 2006 after he was tested positive for nandrolone. He was acquitted by a tribunal formed to review his appeal.

  1. Mohammad Asif

The right arm pace bowler was found guilty of doping alongside Akhtar in 2006. His ban was also lifted by the same tribunal that lifted Akhtar’s suspension.

  1. Abdur Rehman

The left arm spinner was suspended by the English and Pakistani cricket boards over use of cannabis.

  1. Raza Hasan

He was banned by the ICC in 2015 from playing any form of cricket for two years after testing positive for a banned substance.

  1. Yasir Shah

The leg-spinner was suspended by the sports’ governing body after failing a dope test in 2016.

 
 
 

See Also

Miandad criticises Shehzad for failing dope test

June 21, 2018 1:20 pm

Two Indian athletes disqualified from Commonwealth Games 2018

April 13, 2018 10:05 am

Mohammad Rizwan fittest player: PCB test

April 10, 2018 2:42 pm

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out for Pakistan’s Ireland, England tours

April 9, 2018 10:24 pm

Test ranking: No Pakistani bowler in top ten

March 27, 2018 4:01 pm

Watch: Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan lose temper at each other

March 15, 2018 11:29 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.