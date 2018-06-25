Five cricketers who have had hair transplants

Many celebrities, politicians and sportsmen across the world have had hair transplants done. Many cricketers have also opted for treatment for their hair loss and made headlines.

SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of five famous cricketers who had hair transplants done.

Rana Navedul Hasan (Pakistan)

The Pakistani medium bowler nearly went bald before getting a hair transplant.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

The South African cricketer opted for a hair transplant after which he stated that he had regained his young looks.

Shane Warne (Australia)

The Australian legend has been extremely vocal about hair loss problem and encouraged many men to go ahead with the treatment.

Michael Vaughan (England)

The English skipper had a successful hair transplant surgery which cost £10,000. It gave him a fresher and younger and look.

Virender Sehwag (India)

He got a hair transplant for hairfall and was lauded by fans for his new look.