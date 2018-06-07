World Cup fever grips Karachi

June 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The fever of FIFA World Cup 2018 has gripped Pakistan like most countries of the world.

In Pakistan’s city of Karachi, portraits of star footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar have been painted on the walls.

Flags of the nations, taking part in the mega sporting event, have also been hoisted on terraces.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 matches will also be screened across the city as well.

The tournament is set to kick-off from June 14 with hosts Russia playing against Saudi Arabia.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistani cricketers depart for Scotland T20 series

June 7, 2018 1:16 pm

Israel demands FIFA investigate “threats” that caused Argentina to cancel match

June 7, 2018 12:32 pm

Dar shines as Pakistan crush Malaysia in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

June 7, 2018 11:07 am

NAB orders probe of former PMs over LNG terminal

June 7, 2018 10:58 am

Messi in middle of Israel-Palestinian spat over scrapped match

June 7, 2018 9:52 am

Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

June 7, 2018 9:39 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.