World Cup fever grips Karachi

The fever of FIFA World Cup 2018 has gripped Pakistan like most countries of the world.

In Pakistan’s city of Karachi, portraits of star footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar have been painted on the walls.

Flags of the nations, taking part in the mega sporting event, have also been hoisted on terraces.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 matches will also be screened across the city as well.

Lyari becomes a special place whenever the FIFA World Cup takes place. The people of the area follow the tournament and their teams like crazy.#FIFAWorldCup #BeautifulPakistan #FootballIsFamily #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/95sKN1FyMm — raza haidery (@razahaidery1990) June 5, 2018

The tournament is set to kick-off from June 14 with hosts Russia playing against Saudi Arabia.