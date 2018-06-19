FIFA World Cup 2018 anthem by Quratulain Balouch, Jason Derulo is a hit

The 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem “Colours” released by Quratulain Balouch and Jason Derulo has gone viral.

Jason Derulo has sung the song in English while Quratulain Baloch has given a Punjabi touch to the song.

The music video shows the enthusiasm of footballing fans across the world. It also depicts the popularity of the sport in Pakistan.

“Live It Up,” the official song of this year’s tournament, has been performed by Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.