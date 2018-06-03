England hammer Pakistan to win 2nd Test and square series

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory, completed inside three days, saw England level the two-match series at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first Test at Lord’s by nine wickets.

It was also England’s first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord’s in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.

By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.

Jos Buttler’s blistering 80 not out on Sunday saw England to a total of 363 and commanding first-innings lead of 189.

Pakistan then collapsed to 134, losing their last seven wickets for just 50 runs. Stuart Broad took three for 28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33.

The match ended when England captain Joe Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, held a sharp slip catch to dismiss last man Mohammad Abbas off the bowling of Broad.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 1st Innings 174 (Shadab Khan 56; S Broad 3-38, J Anderson 3-43, C Woakes 3-55)

England 1st Innings 363 (J Buttler 80 no; Faheem Ashraf 3-60)

Pakistan 2nd Innings 134 (S Broad 3-28, D Bess 3-33)

Result: England won by an innings and 55 runs

Series: Two-match series ends level at 1-1

Published in SPORTS

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

