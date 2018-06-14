England beat Australia by three wickets in 1st ODI

June 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

England returned to winning ways after their shock six-run defeat by Scotland with a three-wicket victory over Australia in their one-day international series-opener at The Oval on Wednesday.

However, the world’s top-ranked ODI side made hard work of chasing down a modest target of 215 before finishing on 218 for seven with six overs to spare.

David Willey (35 not out) ended the match with a six off Australia debutant Michael Neser as England went 1-0 up in this five-match series.

The 2019 World Cup hosts had been cruising to victory during a fourth-wicket stand of 115 between England one-day captain Eoin Morgan (69) and Test skipper Joe Root (50) that helped them recover from 38 for three.

Earlier, England dismissed Australia for just 214, the world champions all out in 47 overs.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took three top-order wickets on his way to three for 43, with paceman Liam Plunkett following up with three for 43. – AFP

 
 
 

See Also

Slick Pakistan too strong for Scotland in T20 rout

June 13, 2018 11:38 pm

Eight PSL matches to be played in Pakistan next year

June 13, 2018 5:12 pm

Pakistan eye clean sweep over minnows Scotland

June 13, 2018 11:08 am

Pakistan beat Scotland by 48 runs in 1st T20

June 13, 2018 12:04 am

Pakistan to play against Scotland in first T20

June 12, 2018 2:31 pm

Bangladesh announce cash rewards for team after Asia Cup win

June 12, 2018 2:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.