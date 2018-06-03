England 363 all out in 2nd Test, lead Pakistan by 189 runs

June 3, 2018
England were dismissed for 363 in reply to Pakistan’s first-innings 174, a lead of 189 runs, on the third day of the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Jos Buttler made a blistering 80 not out, having been dropped on four, off 101 balls including two sixes and 11 fours.

James Anderson was last man out for five.

Pakistan medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf took three for 60.

Pakistan lead this two-match series 1-0 after a nine-wicket win in the first Test at Lord’s. – AFP

