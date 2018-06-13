Eight PSL matches to be played in Pakistan next year

June 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Eight matches of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 2019 edition will be played in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchises in Lahore on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that the board was looking to host the PSL entirely in Pakistan. The idea was considered due to an increase in number of T20 leagues being hosted in the United Arab Emirates. However, the meeting decided against it.

The officials also discussed the delay in payments by the league franchises.

Pakistan hosted the final of PSL 2017 in Lahore and two eliminators of PSL 2018 were held in Lahore and the final was played in Karachi.

 
 
 

