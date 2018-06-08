ISPR DG congratulates Afghan cricket team on clean sweep

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor congratulated the Afghan cricket team on winning the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

“Congrats to Afghan cricket team on winning T20 series against Bangladesh,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted that the Bangladesh team played well in the series.

Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh after defeating them by just a single run in the third and final Twenty20 at Dehradun on Thursday.

 
 
 

