Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor congratulated the Afghan cricket team on winning the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

“Congrats to Afghan cricket team on winning T20 series against Bangladesh,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted that the Bangladesh team played well in the series.

Congrats to Afghan Cricket Team on winning T20 series against Bangladesh. Well played Bangladesh. د افغانستان کرکټ ټیم ته د بنګله دیش خلاف سیریز ګټلو باندې مبارکي وایو

د بنګله دیش ټيم هم ښه لوبه

وکړه@ACBofficials @AsgharStanikzai — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) June 7, 2018

Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh after defeating them by just a single run in the third and final Twenty20 at Dehradun on Thursday.