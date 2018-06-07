Dar shines as Pakistan crush Malaysia in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Nida Dar’s all-round performance helped Pakistan thrash Malaysia by 147 runs in their Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Malaysia won the toss and asked Pakistan to take guard.

Pakistan amassed 177/5 with skipper Bismah Maroof leading her side from the front by scoring a half century. She made 62 runs from 37 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Dar scored 41 off 27 balls after hitting three fours and a six. Javeria Khan made 31 runs from 24 balls.

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Sasha Azmi, Zumika Azmi dismissed one Pakistani batswoman each.

The hosts put on a dismal show with the bat as they were bowled out after scoring just 30 runs. Only a single batswoman could score in double figures.

Winifred Duraisingam made 11 runs from nine balls.

Nida Dar was the pick of the bowlers as she grabbed four wickets in 3.4 overs and conceded just five runs. Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu and Javeria Khan got a wicket each as well.