Bangladesh defeat Pakistan in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Bangladesh emerged victorious over Pakistan by seven wickets in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Electing to field, Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 95/5 in 20 overs.

Javeria Khan scored 18 runs from 27 deliveries while Nida Dar remained not out at 17 runs.

Nahida Khan and Bismah Maroof made 13 and 11 respectively for Pakistan.

Nahida Akter grabbed two wickets for Bangladesh while Salma Khatun, Fatima Khatun and Rumana Ahmed grabbed a wicket each.

Bangladesh reached the target of 96 runs in 17.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Shamima Sultana and Nigar Sultana contributed 31 runs with the bat each while Fatima Khatun made 23 runs for the team.

Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar took one wicket each for Pakistan.

Fatima Khatun was named the Player of the Match due to her performance.