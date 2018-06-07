Bangladesh beat Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Bangladesh won their third successive match in the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup as they defeated Thailand by nine wickets.

Bangladesh, electing to field, restricted their opponents to 60/8 in their 20 overs.

Nattaya Boochatham, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Sornnarin Tippoch made 15, 14 and 13 runs respectively for the side.

Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter grabbed two wickets each for Bangladesh while Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra and Rumana Ahmed dismissed one Thailand batswoman each as well.

Bangladesh reached the target of 61 runs in 11.1 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Ayasha Rahman and Nigar Sultana made 25 runs each for the team while Shamima Sultan contributed eight runs with the blade.

Salma Khatun was named the Player of the Match.