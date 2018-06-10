Bangladesh beat Malaysia to qualify for Women’s T20 Asia Cup final

Bangladesh qualified for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final after defeating Malaysia by 70 runs on Saturday.

They will play India on Sunday.

Electing to bat, they scored 130/4 in their 20 overs with Shamima Sultana scoring 43 runs from 54 balls and Ayasha Rahman contributing 31 runs from 27 deliveries.

Fahima Khatun chipped in by scoring 26 from 12 balls.

Winifred Duraisingam took two wickets for the hosts while Sasha Azmi grabbed one wicket.

Malaysia could only score 60/9 in their 20 over as Winifred Duraisingam made 17 runs while Mas Elysa scored 14 runs for the team.

Rumana Ahmed grabbed three wickets while Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter and Khadija Tul Kubra got a wicket each.