Bangladesh beat India to claim maiden Women’s T20 Asia Cup title

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to clinch their maiden Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup title. 

Electing to field, Bangladesh restricted India to 112/9.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the top scorer with 56 runs from 42 balls with seven boundaries to her name.

Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy chipped in with 11 runs each.

Khadija Tul Kubra and Rumana Ahmed both got two wickets while Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam dismissed one Indian batswoman each.

Bangladesh reach India’s target of 113 runs on the final ball of the tournament.

Nigar Sultana made 27 runs with help of four boundaries while Rumana Ahmed contributed 23 with the bat. Openers Ayasha Rahman and Shamima Sultana scored 17 and 16 runs respectively.

Poonam Yadav took four wickets and Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed two wickets.

 
 
 

