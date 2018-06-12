Bangladesh announce cash rewards for team after Asia Cup win

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Bangladesh showered its women cricketers with cash rewards Tuesday for their upset triumph over India in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament.

The women’s team defeated six-times champions India by three wickets in Sunday’s final in Kuala Lumpur to claim their maiden title.

Bangladesh became the first side ever to beat India in the group phase of the tournament before  repeating the feat in the tense final.

The team returned late Monday to a heroes’ welcome. The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 20 million taka ($236,000) cash reward for the team and promised to review salaries.

“Each player will get one million taka ($14,800) as a cash reward,” BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP on Tuesday. About $75,000 will be shared by the coaching and management staff, he added.

The BCB will review the salary and match fees of contracted women players this week, Yunus said.

Currently they earn a maximum 30,000 taka ($445) each month plus $100 as match fee for an international.

On their return the women players were garlanded by a welcoming committee that included government officials and members of the Bangladesh men’s team.

A video of the male cricketers celebrating in the dressing room at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, after bowler Jahanara Alam hit the winning run, went viral on social media.

Jahanara scored two runs off the final ball to take Bangladesh to 113-7 after Bangladesh restricted India to 112-9. – AFP

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan to play against Scotland in first T20

June 12, 2018 2:31 pm

Pakistan team return home after Women’s Asia Cup

June 12, 2018 2:14 pm

Hafiz Saeed’s MML to support unknown group in elections

June 11, 2018 9:38 pm

Teenage Afghan googly wizard wows cricketing world

June 11, 2018 8:42 pm

West Indies crush Sri Lanka in 1st Test

June 10, 2018 11:19 pm

President Mamnoon, Indian PM Modi shake hands at SCO summit

June 10, 2018 10:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.