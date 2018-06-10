Australia edge past Hungary in exhibition game

Australia recorded a 2-1 victory over Hungary in their final pre-World Cup friendly on Saturday.

The match was at a stalemate at half time with both sides failing to score.

The Socceroos stepped up a gear in the second half and took the lead.

Australia took scored as Daniel Arzani’s fierce shot caught goalkeeper Denes Dibusz by surprise, fumbling the ball as it went in.

Trent Sainsbury of Australia scored an own goal as he headed the ball into his own net with two minutes remaining.

Hungary’s Tamas Kadar managed to score an own goal in the 92nd minute to hand Australia a second victory.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Group C opponents France on June 16 in Kazan. – Reuters